Car crash results in fallen utility pole on Shelburne Road
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A telephone was knocked over on Shelburne Road Thursday morning after a two-vehicle collision.
Shelburne Police received the call around 6:30 AM.
Green Mountain Power crews arrived to clear debris and get power back up and running.
Corporal Jon Marcoux says both drivers walked away from the crash, with only one sustaining a very minor injury.
“For some reason, they side-swiped one another,” Marcoux said, “One vehicle ended up going off the road through a telephone pole, the telephone pole fell, blocking Martindale Road completely.”
The crash is currently under investigation.
The road is back open, a new pole had been placed.
Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.