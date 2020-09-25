Car crash results in fallen utility pole on Shelburne Road

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A telephone was knocked over on Shelburne Road Thursday morning after a two-vehicle collision.

Shelburne Police received the call around 6:30 AM.

Green Mountain Power crews arrived to clear debris and get power back up and running.

Corporal Jon Marcoux says both drivers walked away from the crash, with only one sustaining a very minor injury.

“For some reason, they side-swiped one another,” Marcoux said, “One vehicle ended up going off the road through a telephone pole, the telephone pole fell, blocking Martindale Road completely.”

The crash is currently under investigation.

The road is back open, a new pole had been placed.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.