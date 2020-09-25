City, town of Plattsburgh hold meeting on land annexation

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Both the city and town of Plattsburgh have presented their plans on the Rugar Street Annexation to the public.

The city of Plattsburgh is very firm with their answer; they want this annexation to happen and they think it’s what’s best for the region. The town does not share those feelings.

The city wants to market that 220-plus acres of land to attract business. If it is considered inside the city, not just city-owned property, then it has access to the cheap power the city offers.

The city says that will attract businesses, build jobs and overall bring more development to the region. It also says the town will benefit because the people who fill those jobs likely will live and shop in the town.

In the annexation process, it needed to show its plan to the public and allow public comment, which was Thursday night. The public could come in person or attend via Zoom.

Mayor Colin Read, D-Plattsburgh, said: “There was a lot of really good information that was exchanged and we tried to keep it on the high road. Tried really to describe what is going to be in it for the entire region, all the various benefits that will flow to the town, the Beekmantown school district, etc. We tried to keep it really positive.”

The meeting was a joint public comment hearing with Plattsburgh Town since that’s where the property would be annexed from.

Originally, the town filed a lawsuit to stop this meeting but Thursday morning a judge dismissed that.

At the meeting, the town showed its research on the city’s plan. Its conclusion is that the annexation is not necessary, it’s harmful and it’s without cause.

The town thinks the city should work to maintain the property that it already has.

“The city of Plattsburgh simply does not need more property, they need a plan for the property that they currently have within the municipal boundaries,” said Plattsburgh Town Supervisor, Michael Cashman, “Their comprehensive plan use is not up to date, it’s jarring with the hypothetical proposals that they are putting out there.”

Mayor Read says the city has not gone further in finding a business to occupy the land until the annexation process is over and it is official deemed within city limits and they can advertise cheap power.

Public comment is open until next Thursday. The public can send in their thoughts on the annexation as written statements, but copies of the statement are asked to be sent to both the town and the city for consideration.

After the public comment portion is over, both the city and town will have 90 days to discuss whether to go ahead with the annexation or not. If they decide differently, like the town votes no and the city votes yes, then it moves to legal proceedings.

