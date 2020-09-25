Advertisement

City, town of Plattsburgh hold meeting on land annexation

Public comment open until next Thursday
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Both the city and town of Plattsburgh have presented their plans on the Rugar Street Annexation to the public.

The city of Plattsburgh is very firm with their answer; they want this annexation to happen and they think it’s what’s best for the region. The town does not share those feelings.

The city wants to market that 220-plus acres of land to attract business. If it is considered inside the city, not just city-owned property, then it has access to the cheap power the city offers.

The city says that will attract businesses, build jobs and overall bring more development to the region. It also says the town will benefit because the people who fill those jobs likely will live and shop in the town.

In the annexation process, it needed to show its plan to the public and allow public comment, which was Thursday night. The public could come in person or attend via Zoom.

Mayor Colin Read, D-Plattsburgh, said: “There was a lot of really good information that was exchanged and we tried to keep it on the high road. Tried really to describe what is going to be in it for the entire region, all the various benefits that will flow to the town, the Beekmantown school district, etc. We tried to keep it really positive.”

The meeting was a joint public comment hearing with Plattsburgh Town since that’s where the property would be annexed from.

Originally, the town filed a lawsuit to stop this meeting but Thursday morning a judge dismissed that.

At the meeting, the town showed its research on the city’s plan. Its conclusion is that the annexation is not necessary, it’s harmful and it’s without cause.

The town thinks the city should work to maintain the property that it already has.

“The city of Plattsburgh simply does not need more property, they need a plan for the property that they currently have within the municipal boundaries,” said Plattsburgh Town Supervisor, Michael Cashman, “Their comprehensive plan use is not up to date, it’s jarring with the hypothetical proposals that they are putting out there.”

Mayor Read says the city has not gone further in finding a business to occupy the land until the annexation process is over and it is official deemed within city limits and they can advertise cheap power.

Public comment is open until next Thursday. The public can send in their thoughts on the annexation as written statements, but copies of the statement are asked to be sent to both the town and the city for consideration.

After the public comment portion is over, both the city and town will have 90 days to discuss whether to go ahead with the annexation or not. If they decide differently, like the town votes no and the city votes yes, then it moves to legal proceedings.

Related Stories:

NY judge dismisses town of Plattsburgh lawsuit against city

City of Plattsburgh hopes to change municipal boundaries

Mayor hopes to redraw Plattsburgh City-Town line

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AP

Jury gets case of NH white supremacist accused of rape threat

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The jury has begun deliberating in the federal case of a self-proclaimed white nationalist accused of threatening to rape the wife of a man who was part of a racist group that he felt was harassing him.

News

Stuck in Vermont: Bus driver who goes the extra mile

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eva Sollberger
She's got 10 kids and 15 grandchildren but she still has room in her heart for all her students. Meet the bus driver who always goes the extra mile in this "Stuck in Vermont."

News

Stuck in Vermont: Bus driver who goes the extra mile

Updated: 1 hour ago
The pandemic shut down most of the country, but for one local bus driver, the wheels just kept turning.

News

Boquet Valley Central School District returns to class

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Students can head back to class after five weeks of remote learning.

Latest News

News

Trump Jr. says president and Sanders not far apart on some issues

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
Donald Trump, Jr. says the president and Sen. Bernie Sanders are not as far apart on some issues as people might think.

News

City, Town of Plattsburgh hold meeting on land annexation

Updated: 1 hour ago
The dispute continues between Plattsburgh city and town

News

Mayor adds post to direct transformation of Burlington Police

Updated: 1 hours ago
There’s a new director in the Burlington mayor’s office taking on a big responsibility.

News

UVM trustees sign off on budget that leaves school in the red

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Trustees at the University of Vermont signed off on a new budget that leaves the school in the red.

News

Shaheen reflects on Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 1 hours ago
New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen reflected on Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life during multiple stops across the region.

News

Fall foliage tour kicks off in the North Country

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Meyer
The leaves outside are changing. That means our Sharon Meyer is starting her annual fall foliage tour. She kicked things off Friday in Keeseville, New York.