CVPH: Most employees test negative after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

PLATTSBURGH, N.H. (WCAX) - A follow up on the COVID infected employee at a Plattsburgh Hospital.

Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital says the staff member is in fair condition.

Nineteen other employees who had close contact with the staff member were tested, and all came back negative but at least one may be a false positive test.

More testing is being done.

Eighteen patients who were in contact with the infected staff member have all been discharged, but the hospital is offering COVID-19 tests.

CVPH is also updating screening questions and says masks have helped slow the spread inside the facility.

