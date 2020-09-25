Advertisement

Fall foliage tour kicks off in the North Country

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KEESEVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The leaves outside are changing. That means our Sharon Meyer is starting her annual fall foliage tour.

She kicked things off Friday in Keeseville, New York.

It’s still early in the season but we’re beginning to see some color popping up in the trees, at least partly due to the cold snap we had last week.

So Sharon and Photographer Shelly Holt Allen decided to head for a part of our region that frequently reports some of the coldest temperatures in the region.

Watch the video to see the near-peak fall foliage they found there.

