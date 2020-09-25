Advertisement

Forest floor fire in Killington contained

By Olivia Lyons
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Forest and wildfires continue to ravage parts of several western states, claiming dozens of lives and destroying thousands of homes. Our region is not prone to that type of destruction but Vermont firefighters are battling a type of underground forest fire that can be difficult to put out. Our Olivia Lyons has an update on the situation in Killington.

It has been one week since the forest fire at Deer Leap in Killington started and the forest fire management officer tells me, the fire is currently in the containment phase.

The fire is burning on the forest floor and down in the root systems of trees.

“Right now, there’s not a lot of visual smoke. You can’t really see it, doesn’t mean the heat isn’t still there. A lot of the hot rocks, hot ash is still down a little bit deeper,” said Mark Brown, the engine boss.

Firefighters are still observing hot spots but this didn’t stop hikers from hitting the trail.

“I was initially really surprised to see something in Vermont. We often feel so far removed from a lot of the forest fire activity and some of the other crazy weather they see out west,” said Tyson Moulton of Colchester.

Officials say the fire was caused by a person. It is possible it started from a warming fire or a gathering spot.

All hikers tell me it is irresponsible.

“They should be more attentive to everything. Because again, with everything going on, this is our chance to really be out here peaceful and safe. That’s the keyword, safe,” said Nahir Olmo of Long Island, New York.

“If you start a fire, put it out,” said Thaddeus Myrick of Randolph.

People will be patrolling the area this weekend since it is set to be a hot weekend. They’ll be warning people about the dangers of starting fires and then leaving them without making sure they have been fully put out.

