Advertisement

Gov. Scott to hold press conference as schools move into phase 3

Governor Phil Scott at his weekly press conference
Governor Phil Scott at his weekly press conference(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Friday, Vermont top officials will hold another pandemic press conference.

We expect a big portion of Friday’s meeting to be about loosening restrictions at schools.

Education Secretary Dan French says starting on Saturday, schools can move into a phase three. That means schools can use gyms and cafeterias if they want, as long as the use is staggered and kids are in small groups. It’s still up to each school district to decide.

The press conference with Vermont state leaders and health experts starts at 11 a.m. Friday and we’ll have it live for you right here on Channel 3.

Related Story:

Vt. education officials loosen restrictions; inter-school sports to begin Saturday

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

K-9 Duke greets students in Williston

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
K-9 Duke has had quite the fanfare leading up to his debut in the Williston Community, but before he is officially sworn in and certified as a therapy animal, he has to train.

News

K-9 Duke gets out in the community

Updated: 1 hour ago
K-9 Duke gets out in the community as he trains to be a therapy dog

News

K-9 Duke greets students in Williston

Updated: 1 hour ago
K-9 Duke has had quite the fanfare leading up to his debut in the Williston Community, but before he is officially sworn in and certified as a therapy animal, he has to train.

AP

Gov. Sununu to enact emergency drought rules

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says he anticipates announcing a statewide severe drought law.

Latest News

News

South Burlington city manager, deputy city manager to retire next year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The City of South Burlington will be under new management next June.

News

South Burlington city manager, deputy city manager to retire next year

Updated: 2 hours ago
The City of South Burlington will be under new management next June.

News

N.H. couple arrested in connection to body found in Coos County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A man is arrested, accused of murdering the 25-year-old whose body was found earlier this week in Coos County, New Hampshire. But he’s not the only one in trouble.

News

N.H. couple arrested in connection to body found in Coos County

Updated: 2 hours ago
A man is arrested, accused of murdering the 25-year-old whose body was found earlier this week in Coos County, New Hampshire.

News

Vermont Lt. Gov. candidates meet for first in-person debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dom Amato
Candidates for Lt. Gov. meet in first face to face debate this election season.

News

Vermont Lt. Gov. candidates meet for first in-person debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
The debate was hosted, and live streamed online by VTDigger, and held at the Mad River Barn in Waitsfield.