Gov. Scott to hold press conference as schools move into phase 3

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Friday, Vermont top officials will hold another pandemic press conference.

We expect a big portion of Friday’s meeting to be about loosening restrictions at schools.

Education Secretary Dan French says starting on Saturday, schools can move into a phase three. That means schools can use gyms and cafeterias if they want, as long as the use is staggered and kids are in small groups. It’s still up to each school district to decide.

The press conference with Vermont state leaders and health experts starts at 11 a.m. Friday and we’ll have it live for you right here on Channel 3.

Related Story:

Vt. education officials loosen restrictions; inter-school sports to begin Saturday

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.