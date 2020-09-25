Advertisement

Gov. Sununu to enact emergency drought rules

Gov. Sununu to enact emergency drought rules
Gov. Sununu to enact emergency drought rules(KYTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2020
PEMBROKE, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says he anticipates announcing a statewide severe drought law.

The Portsmouth Herald reports that Gov. Sununu asked the Executive Council on Wednesday to prepare to vote by phone on a unique emergency law to prohibit outdoor fires near public woodlands to prevent forest fires.

The state has not had substantial rain for weeks, which has led some private wells to go dry and forced water bans on lawns and washing cars.

Gov. Sununu says that the state is looking to ban “kindling of any open fires and smokers and smoking near woodlands.”

