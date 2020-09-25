Advertisement

Has your health been impacted by the pandemic?

By Céline McArthur
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It has been five months since Vermont issued a “stay at home” order and researchers want to know if it’s had an impact on your health.

UVM and the United Way are launching a survey to determine Vermont community health priorities.

Our Celine McArthur spoke with Dr. Jan Carney from the UVM Larner College of Medicine and Amy Carmola from the United Way to learn more about the project and how you can share your experiences. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for the survey.

