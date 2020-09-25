Advertisement

How to make sure children don’t struggle in silence

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - September is Suicide Prevention Month. All week on the Channel 3 News at 4 p.m. we’ve been focusing on mental health and suicide prevention.

We’re wrapping it up with a discussion about how suicide does not discriminate and can affect anyone at any age.

Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with John Holzscheiter, whose family has been personally affected by this issue, and Lance Metayer with Northwestern Counseling and Support Services. Watch the video to see their conversation.

TO FIND HELP:

VERMONT CARE PARTNERS INTAKE & CRISIS LINES: https://vermontcarepartners.org/intake-and-crisis-lines/

HOTLINES & SCREENING TOOLS:

-Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-TALK (800-273-8255) -- www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org

-VT Crisis Text Line: Text “VT” to 741741

Text VT to 741741 - Crisis Text Line is FREE - 24/7 support.

You get an automated text response first, and then a response from a trained crisis counselor. They work with you until you are cool and calm and have a positive plan for next steps.

-The Trevor Project: www.thetrevorproject.org

Trevor Lifeline: 866-488-7386 www.TrevorSpace.org Trevor Chat: 202-304-1200 Trevor Text: Text the word “Trevor”

Providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning youth.

-Vermont Statewide Domestic Violence Hotline - 800-228-7395

-Vermont Statewide Sexual Violence Hotline - 800-489-7273

-VTHelplink.org: 802-565-LINK

Connects people to the drug and alcohol support services they need.

-Trans Lifeline: www.translifeline.org 877-565-8860

-Veterans Crisis Line: www.veteranscrisisline.net 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and PRESS 1

-Mental Health Agency Crisis Line Numbers by Region: https://vermontcarepartners.org/crisis-lines/

PDF Download https://vtspc.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/VT-crisis-lines-resource.pdf

-Vermont 211:

• Dial 2-1-1 anywhere in Vermont or visit www.Vermont211.org to get live referral help to public and private state and community services.

How to make sure children don't struggle in silence

