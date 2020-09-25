Advertisement

Jury gets case of NH white supremacist accused of rape threat

Christopher Cantwell-File photo
Christopher Cantwell-File photo (WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H (AP) - The jury has begun deliberating in the federal case of a self-proclaimed white nationalist accused of threatening to rape the wife of a man who was part of a racist group that he felt was harassing him.

Christopher Cantwell, a New Hampshire resident, was arrested in January on federal charges for using the Telegram messaging app to convey the threat last year. He pleaded not guilty.

He also threatened to publicize the identity of the Missouri man if he didn’t provide personal details of the leader of the Bowl Patrol, a white supremacist group of which the man was a member, authorities said.

