Advertisement

Mayor adds post to oversee transformation of Burlington police

Protesters march through Burlington earlier this month.
Protesters march through Burlington earlier this month.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s mayor has created a new position to oversee efforts to transform policing in the city.

Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, on Friday announced he has appointed Kyle Dodson as director of police transformation.

Dodson, the president CEO of the Greater Burlington YMCA, will take a leave of absence from the YMCA to serve in the temporary position for an estimated six months.

The job will include oversight of the Burlington Police Department’s planning, policy and engagement efforts as the city works to advance a wide range of transformation efforts.

The decision to create the new post comes in the wake of ongoing protests in the city calling for police reform and the firing of specific officers who were accused and cleared of using excessive force.

“The events of this summer across our nation, from Minneapolis to Kenosha to Louisville to Burlington, have made unmistakably clear that as a country and a community we are at a moment of crisis in policing that has been building for a very long time,” the mayor said in a statement. “In this critical moment, we have an opportunity and a necessity to finally root out systemic racism from all our institutions, including policing, and at long last to fully deliver to our Black and brown residents the fairness, safety, and solidarity that they are due. This is hard work that no American community has fully figured out. To get this right, I am expanding the City’s capacity and adding the perspective of a widely-respected, Black community leader from outside of law enforcement. We must move forward from the policing challenges of the past two years to build a new community consensus around policing. I am grateful and our community is fortunate that Kyle has agreed to lend us his considerable experience, skill, and vision to lead this work and help us make good on the promise of this moment.”

“In Vermont, we like to think about ourselves as a place apart,” Dodson said in a statement. “And there is something special about our physical environment and the character that it fosters. But we are also fully rooted in the American context. And America has a brutal history of institutionalized racism that continues today. It is pervasive. And therefore it is irresponsible, and it totally undermines any integrity we might want to claim, when we turn away from this reality. This move on the part of our Mayor is a definitive step in the direction of acknowledging the pain of BIPOC communities, and beginning the healing. I feel honored and humbled to be called upon to assist in this work.”

Click here for the mayor’s press release on the new job and other actions he is taking.

Our Christina Guessferd is gathering details on reaction and she will have a full update on the story tonight on the Channel 3 News starting at 4 p.m.

Related Stories:

ACLU of Vermont weighs in on police discipline discussion

Burlington officer accused of excessive force agrees to separation deal

Vt. attorney general: Cleared Burlington cops have rights, too

Discussion continues on who should discipline Burlington Police

Burlington City Council looking to fast-track police misconduct charter change

Burlington City Council pushes police accountability measures

Burlington protesters to take demands to mayor’s doorstep

Racial justice advocate resigns from Burlington Police Commission amidst protests

Weinberger attempts to break impasse with protesters

Burlington protests continue, police say demands won’t be met

Burlington protests and campout continue

Burlington protesters block Pearl Street during march

Black Lives Matter protests continue in Burlington

4th consecutive day of protests in Burlington

Blake protests reignite Burlington Police excessive force allegations

Black Lives Matter protesters confront police about Burlington arrest

Demonstrators rally at Battery Park overnight to protest Jacob Blake shooting

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Annual Holiday Train through Northern New York canceled

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The annual Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will not roll into New York's North Country this year.

News

Vt. fugitives charged in St. Albans boat launch stabbing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police have arrested two people for an assault at St. Albans boat launch earlier this month.

AP

NH town to move 3 dozen graves from eroding cemetery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Residents of a New Hampshire town voted to move the remains of around three dozen people from a cemetery that is eroding into a river.

AP

Pownal wants fire-damaged race track demolished

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pownal Board of Health wants the fire-damaged grandstand building at the long-closed Green Mountain Racetrack to be demolished.

Latest News

News

Scott says Vermont schools moving into phase 3 of reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Gov. Phil Scott and other state leaders gave an update on that in a news briefing Friday on the state’s COVID-19 response.

News

Boil-water notice in Barton Village

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A conservation notice is in effect for Barton Village as staff work on investigating the location of a water leak.

News

K-9 Duke greets students in Williston

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
K-9 Duke has had quite the fanfare leading up to his debut in the Williston Community, but before he is officially sworn in and certified as a therapy animal, he has to train.

News

K-9 Duke gets out in the community

Updated: 7 hours ago
K-9 Duke gets out in the community as he trains to be a therapy dog

News

K-9 Duke greets students in Williston

Updated: 7 hours ago
K-9 Duke has had quite the fanfare leading up to his debut in the Williston Community, but before he is officially sworn in and certified as a therapy animal, he has to train.

AP

Gov. Sununu to enact emergency drought rules

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says he anticipates announcing a statewide severe drought law.