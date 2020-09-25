Mayor adds post to oversee transformation of Burlington police

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s mayor has created a new position to oversee efforts to transform policing in the city.

Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, on Friday announced he has appointed Kyle Dodson as director of police transformation.

Dodson, the president CEO of the Greater Burlington YMCA, will take a leave of absence from the YMCA to serve in the temporary position for an estimated six months.

The job will include oversight of the Burlington Police Department’s planning, policy and engagement efforts as the city works to advance a wide range of transformation efforts.

The decision to create the new post comes in the wake of ongoing protests in the city calling for police reform and the firing of specific officers who were accused and cleared of using excessive force.

“The events of this summer across our nation, from Minneapolis to Kenosha to Louisville to Burlington, have made unmistakably clear that as a country and a community we are at a moment of crisis in policing that has been building for a very long time,” the mayor said in a statement. “In this critical moment, we have an opportunity and a necessity to finally root out systemic racism from all our institutions, including policing, and at long last to fully deliver to our Black and brown residents the fairness, safety, and solidarity that they are due. This is hard work that no American community has fully figured out. To get this right, I am expanding the City’s capacity and adding the perspective of a widely-respected, Black community leader from outside of law enforcement. We must move forward from the policing challenges of the past two years to build a new community consensus around policing. I am grateful and our community is fortunate that Kyle has agreed to lend us his considerable experience, skill, and vision to lead this work and help us make good on the promise of this moment.”

“In Vermont, we like to think about ourselves as a place apart,” Dodson said in a statement. “And there is something special about our physical environment and the character that it fosters. But we are also fully rooted in the American context. And America has a brutal history of institutionalized racism that continues today. It is pervasive. And therefore it is irresponsible, and it totally undermines any integrity we might want to claim, when we turn away from this reality. This move on the part of our Mayor is a definitive step in the direction of acknowledging the pain of BIPOC communities, and beginning the healing. I feel honored and humbled to be called upon to assist in this work.”

Click here for the mayor’s press release on the new job and other actions he is taking.

Our Christina Guessferd is gathering details on reaction and she will have a full update on the story tonight on the Channel 3 News starting at 4 p.m.

Related Stories:

ACLU of Vermont weighs in on police discipline discussion

Burlington officer accused of excessive force agrees to separation deal

Vt. attorney general: Cleared Burlington cops have rights, too

Discussion continues on who should discipline Burlington Police

Burlington City Council looking to fast-track police misconduct charter change

Burlington City Council pushes police accountability measures

Burlington protesters to take demands to mayor’s doorstep

Racial justice advocate resigns from Burlington Police Commission amidst protests

Weinberger attempts to break impasse with protesters

Burlington protests continue, police say demands won’t be met

Burlington protests and campout continue

Burlington protesters block Pearl Street during march

Black Lives Matter protests continue in Burlington

4th consecutive day of protests in Burlington

Blake protests reignite Burlington Police excessive force allegations

Black Lives Matter protesters confront police about Burlington arrest

Demonstrators rally at Battery Park overnight to protest Jacob Blake shooting

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.