Mitchell’s Corrigan leads on and off the field

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In this time of canceled seasons and coronavirus quarantines, college student-athletes need a voice that advocates for them.

At colleges across our region and throughout the country, the Student Athlete Advisory Council or SAAC plays a big part in filling that role. The SAAC provides a means of communication between student-athletes and a school’s administration.

Former BFA-Fairfax standout Hannah Corrigan is a senior and two-sport athlete at Division III Mitchell College in New London, Connecticut.

Corrigan was recently named the president of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee, not for her school, but for the entire New England Collegiate Conference, a seven-member athletic conference with school’s in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Connecticut.

Corrigan joined Mitchell’s SAAC as a freshman and has been actively involved in the Mitchell community on and off campus. Corrigan describes moving into a leadership role at the conference level as taking the next step, with the opportunity grow as a person even further. She also feels the SAAC plays an important role for student athletes as a way to connect with each other and the community around them and she’s excited to have the opportunity to play a key role in that process this school year.

“Within our conference, we really like to get into our communities and show that athletes do have a platform where you can show that you do want to give back to your community.”, says Corrigan. “Being in this position, I’m able to connect with all of the other E boards within our conference and, honestly, just see what they’re doing. Ideas that we could transfer from institution to institution to make that experience for athletes a little bit more normal feeling, as to what we might’ve envisioned this year looking, rather than what it is currently.”

Corrigan plays both soccer and lacrosse at Mitchell. She was named a captain of the soccer team this season. However, the pandemic led to her junior lacrosse season last spring being canceled and the suspension of her senior soccer season this fall.

Corrigan says the soccer team has been able to begin holding practices, and she hopes that, if college sports are allowed on the campus this coming spring, that a handful of soccer games will be able to be played as well as the lacrosse season.

However, Hannah also knows that none of that is guaranteed, and has a message to student athletes at ever level about the mindset to have when they next get the opportunity to take the field.

“So my best suggestion to any athlete who is still able to continue in the future is to never take it for granted.”, says Corrigan. “Because every time that you step on that field is another day to get to do a thing that you love. Being yourself without having any labels at that point in time, and you just get to go out and do what you love. Whether it’s a sport, whether it’s something else, but you get to definitely enjoy what you’re doing at that time time.”

