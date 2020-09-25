NH child care facilities struggle

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - Half of all the child care facilities across New Hampshire may not survive the COVID crisis.

That’s according to the experts who say enrollment is fluctuating across the board as parents work to balance hybrid school schedules. That makes it difficult for facilities to retain and maintain proper staffing levels. Child care providers also say costs are up for things like cleaning supplies and PPE. Meanwhile, there continues to be a waitlist for infant care.

“Many of the industries who have talked about things that are affecting them, even the dental hygienists, say they can’t go back without child care. It’s a ripple effect if the child care industry isn’t stood up, stabilized, to be there for the workforce,” said Jackie Crowell, who is the Executive Director of Early Learning New Hampshire.

A group of 36 United States senators, which includes Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire, have co-sponsored legislation that would provide $50 billion for the industry. That would be separate from any additional COVID-19 relief package.

