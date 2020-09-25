N.H. couple arrested in connection to body found in Coos County

ATKINSON AND GILMANTON ACADEMY GRANT, N.H. (WCAX) - A man is arrested, accused of murdering the 25-year-old whose body was found earlier this week in Coos County, New Hampshire.

But he’s not the only one in trouble.

The body of Jonathan Amerault was found Tuesday and an autopsy reports he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

New Hampshire State Police and the A.G.’s office say 30-year-old Armando Barron was arrested Friday and charged with capitol murder.

They say Barron lured Amerault to Annette Wayside Park in Rindge, N.H. overnight last weekend and shot him during a kidnapping.

Additionally, Barron’s wife, 31-year-old Britany Barron, was arrested Thursday.

Police say when she found out an investigation into Amerault’s death was going to happen, she messed with evidence.

Related stories:

Body of missing New Hampshire man found

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.