NH town to move 3 dozen graves from eroding cemetery

Residents of Stark, New Hampshire, voted to move the remains of around three dozen people from a cemetery that is eroding into a river. - File photo
Residents of Stark, New Hampshire, voted to move the remains of around three dozen people from a cemetery that is eroding into a river.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
STARK, N.H. (AP) - Residents of a New Hampshire town voted to move the remains of around three dozen people from a cemetery that is eroding into a river.

The Caledonian Record reports residents of Stark voted 34-1 to discontinue Blake Cemetery as a town cemetery and move the remains buried there to another graveyard.

The cemetery is on a bluff overlooking a river that has eroded the ground, toppled headstones into the water and exposed human remains.

The state attorney general’s office has told the town’s board they are required to maintain the graves.

The town is now paying $150,000 to excavate the remains and move them.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

