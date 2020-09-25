Partly sunny for today, with perhaps an isolated shower.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A stationary front may touch off an isolated shower today, otherwise it will be partly sunny, with highs back into the 70s. The front will head back into Canada as a warm front, leaving us with a dry summer-like weekend. Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine, with highs near 80 degrees. Sunday will be the warmest day, with highs reaching the low 80s.

Our weather starts to change next week, and in a way it’s good news because we need rain. Monday is now looking warmer, though showers are still expected, with possibly a thunderstorm. Highs will reach the upper 70s. Additional showers will move in Tuesday afternoon. The best chance for showers will be Wednesday, and a few showers will linger into Thursday. Temperatures will gradually cool into the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.