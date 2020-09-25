Advertisement

Pets with Potential: Meet Duchess

Duchess is waiting for her forever family!(WCAX)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a blue-eyed female cat named Duchess, and Erin Alamed from the Chittenden County Humane Society is going to us a little bit about her.

"Hi, I’m Erin, and I’m here at the Humane Society of Chittenden County and this week’s Pet with Potential is Duchess.

"Duchess is an 8- or 9-year-old spayed female who came in to us because the owners just can no longer care for her.

"She has shown to be very playful around people a little skittish around kids, just tends to run away. All in all a really friendly, nice cat. She will be slow to warm up to her new family at first, so definitely giving her time to adjust in a new home is best for her.

"She is beautiful, so she will make a lovely lap cat into any home, Netflix winter’s coming up so definitely a lovely addition to any family, eager to adopt a cat.

“If you are looking to adopt Duchess or anybody else please visit our website hsccvt.org for more information about our adoption process.”

