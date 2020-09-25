Advertisement

Pownal wants fire-damaged race track demolished

The aftermath of the fire at the Green Mountain Racetrack in Pownal.
The aftermath of the fire at the Green Mountain Racetrack in Pownal.(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
POWNAL, Vt. (AP) - The Pownal Board of Health wants the fire-damaged grandstand building at the long-closed Green Mountain Racetrack to be demolished.

The board, which is made up of the town health officer and the Select Board, began the legal process on Thursday.

Town officials say the grandstand would be fenced off and then demolished.

The cause of the fire that gutted the grandstand the night of Sept. 16-17 is considered suspicious.

The track opened in 1963 with thoroughbred and harness racing. In the 1970s, it was converted to greyhound racing. It closed in 1991.

