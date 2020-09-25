Shaheen reflects on Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen reflected on Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life during multiple stops across the region. Shaheen says she paid her respects Thursday at the Supreme Court and said a prayer for a woman who made such a big impact on people’s lives.

“The LGBT community, voting rights for Americans, but probably the area that she made the most difference was for women. And as somebody who grew up in the era where she was just beginning to make those changes, I and my daughters have benefited from all of the work that she did,” said Shaheen, D-New Hampshire.

Shaheen is a groundbreaker herself. She is the first woman in U.S. history to be elected both a governor and a United States senator.

