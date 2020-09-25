Advertisement

South Burlington city manager, deputy city manager to retire next year

The City of South Burlington will be under new management next June.
The City of South Burlington will be under new management next June.(WCAX)
By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The City of South Burlington will be under new management next June.

City manager Kevin Dorn and Deputy City Manager Tom Hubbard have announced their plans to retire in 2021.

Dorn says the city is already working on finding candidates to fill the vacant positions.

Dorn says he couldn’t have asked for a better team to work within his time with the city.

“Together we’ve done some great things,” Dorn said. “I came in during a time of instability in the community and working with my team, we’ve restored that stability, and I think confidence in the public."

Dorn says the city expects to have new candidates to fill the positions by May 1st of next year.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Car crash results in fallen utility pole on Shelburne Road

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
A telephone was knocked over on Shelburne Road Thursday morning after a two-vehicle collision.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

How one school is making in-person learning work

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
When Vermont education officials announced Tuesday that schools could expand in-person learning options and go back to all five-days in-person, Tunbridge Central School is one of the schools that decided to do just that.

News

How one school is making in-person learning work

Updated: 5 hours ago
How one school is making in-person learning work

Latest News

Super Seniors

Super Senior: Harley Grice and Ernie Malzac

Updated: 5 hours ago
It’s been said you should start a story off with your best shot.

News

Campaign Countdown: Where the candidates for Vt. governor stand on education

Updated: 5 hours ago
Education is always one of the top issues in the race for Vermont governor. But with the pandemic upending public schools and the state college system on the verge of collapse, Vermont’s next governor will have even more to contend with.

News

Vermont clerks gear up for history-making vote

Updated: 5 hours ago
Vermonters should expect their election ballots in the mail soon, after the Secretary of State’s office Tuesday began sending the ballots in batches to all registered Vermont voters.

News

New York sees increase in visitors to High Peaks region

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
The New York Department of Environmental Conservation says it is seeing more foot traffic in the High Peaks region this year because of the pandemic.

News

UVM reports mostly unchanged enrollment during pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
The University of Vermont is reporting two new positive COVID-19 test results this week. That brings the total confirmed COVID-19 cases on and off campus to 21. So does that low number mean UVM’s COVID19 guidelines are working?

News

UVM reports mostly unchanged enrollment during pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
The University of Vermont is reporting two new positive COVID19 test results this week. That brings the total confirmed COVID19 cases on and off campus to 21.