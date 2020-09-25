South Burlington city manager, deputy city manager to retire next year

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The City of South Burlington will be under new management next June.

City manager Kevin Dorn and Deputy City Manager Tom Hubbard have announced their plans to retire in 2021.

Dorn says the city is already working on finding candidates to fill the vacant positions.

Dorn says he couldn’t have asked for a better team to work within his time with the city.

“Together we’ve done some great things,” Dorn said. “I came in during a time of instability in the community and working with my team, we’ve restored that stability, and I think confidence in the public."

Dorn says the city expects to have new candidates to fill the positions by May 1st of next year.

