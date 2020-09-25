Sununu enacts emergency rules to prevent forest fires
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is taking steps to prevent forest fires in the Granite State.
It’s due to the dry conditions there.
A number of measures have been put into place, including:
- A ban on smoking in or near public woodlands.
- A ban on bonfires outside of official campgrounds.
- A ban on fires larger than 4 feet in diameter.
Governor Sununu has authorized the Division of Forests and Lands to enforce the new regulations.
Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.