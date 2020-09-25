Advertisement

Tornado touches down in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A tornado touched down in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon.

According to information from the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the tornado touched down around 74th Avenue North. Photos taken by fire crews show beach chairs and umbrellas strewn about on the shore.

Damage appears to be very minimal at this time. Stay with WMBF News for more information as it comes in.

Viewer-submitted videos can be seen below. WARNING: Some of the videos contain graphic language.

If you have photos or videos of the tornado, upload them here.

