Trump Jr. says president and Sanders not far apart on some issues

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (WCAX) - Donald Trump Jr. says the president and Sen. Bernie Sanders are not as far apart on some issues as people might think. Specifically, Sanders' opposition to the war in Iraq and his position on trade. Sanders won the New Hampshire Democratic primary both in 2016 and 2020.

“When you adopt Bernie Sanders' social platform, that’s not a moderate position guys,” Trump Jr. told a crowd in North Conway, New Hampshire.

Trump Jr. mentioned Sanders by name during his campaign event Thursday, implying that Joe Biden’s policies are extreme. But afterward, he said Sanders and his dad do see eye-to-eye on some issues, especially trade policies.

“It’s actually the one place where Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders are more closely aligned. Because Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders as different as they are, both recognize that Joe’s policies for the last half-century have shipped more American jobs abroad than probably everyone else ever,” Trump Jr. said.

Sanders voted against NAFTA and the Trans-Pacific Partnership which President Trump opposed, too. But, Sanders also voted against the USMCA which is Trump’s replacement for NAFTA.

We reached out to Sanders' staff for comment. We did not hear back before this story was published.

