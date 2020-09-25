Tyson Training Others in Gap Year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Noah Tyson has always been around the game of basketball.

“Ever since I’ve been able to walk, I’ve always had a basketball in my hands," Tyson said. "I love playing. It really just gives me a space to kind of be free with my own thoughts and just do what I want to do.”

“Obviously he grew up in our gym here at Castleton,” said Noah’s mother Deanna, the Associate Dean for Athletics and Recreation at Castleton. "He was out shooting baskets when he was three years old. It’s been fun watching him.”

Fans of high school hoops in the state probably know him as one of the stars of the Rutland Raiders team that ended the school’s 50-year title drought in 2017 and followed it up with an undefeated campaign and another crown the next year.

“It was obviously special and you don’t really kind of appreciate the moment until you leave for a year or two to understand how big that was for Rutland high school," Tyson said.

For the last two Winters, Tyson has been one of the stars of the Colby College Mules in the NESCAC, earning the conference’s rookie of the year award as a freshman and helping his team reach their first D3 NCAA tournament in more than two decades this past March.

“Being a part of that team and kind of the history we made this year, being overall one of the better teams in the program, it was a great thrill,” Tyson said. "I didn’t really think about it, but looking back at it, I’m sure as I get older we’ll kind of realize how special it was being able to play in the NCAA tournament.”

But for obvious reasons, this school year and whatever we get of a D3 college basketball season aren’t going to be anything like what Tyson is used to. So he decided he’d try something different.

“Just through phone calls with our coaching staff, our team meetings, then obviously having my mom in athletics was a big key," Tyson said. "Hearing about what’s going on in the world, kind of how this virus is going to affect not only Fall sports but potentially Winter sports. It really kind of led to me exploring options at first, just kind of curious to see if I didn’t go to school what I could do.”

“So we talked about it, and I said, ‘Take the gap year, but you have to be doing something else. You have to do an internship,’" Deanna Tyson said. "I was thinking an internship in economics, his idea of an internship was working with a professional trainer.”

So now Noah is down in Charlotte, North Carolina, working for a training company called Venture Basketball.

“Yesterday we actually helped rebound and kind of put (Dallas Mavericks forward) Michael Kidd-Gilchrist through a workout,” Tyson said. "I know (Venture Basketball owner Blake Boehringer) says he works with (Boston Celtics forward) Grant Williams a bunch. But for right now it’s just him and then a lot of kind of younger kids. It’s like an hour or two a day of shadowing and just kind of watching him put them through workouts and just kind of learning what the daily life is of a trainer.”

It has given him an opportunity to see one way he can stay involved with the game he loves whenever his playing days come to an end.

“I wasn’t really sure what I wanted to do when I graduate from college but kind of my sophomore year it set in that I wanted to stay in basketball no matter what after I graduated," Tyson said. "Coaching and or training is something I was really curious about, so I felt having this opportunity to come down here to learn from a trainer of this caliber would be huge in the long run no matter what just for resume, just for seeing the ropes of what training’s like.”

Tyson also hopes to take things from the high profile athletes he’s working with and use them to make himself an even better player when he’s able to step back onto the court for the Mules, which if everything goes according to plan, will be in the Fall of 20201.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.