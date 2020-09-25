UVM trustees sign off on budget that leaves school in the red
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Trustees at the University of Vermont signed off on a new budget that leaves the school in the red.
Leaders approved a $370 million budget on Friday.
It contains a $9 million shortfall. That’s about 2% of the overall budget.
The hole was bigger but the school trimmed it with budget adjustments and using one-time reserve funds.
At last check, in August, UVM’s endowment was half a billion dollars.
