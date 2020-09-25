Advertisement

Vermont lawmakers finishing up $7B budget

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are putting the final touches on a $7 billion state spending plan. Our Calvin Cutler has a snapshot of what to expect.

This budget leans heavily on federal stimulus money we received through the federal CARES Act.

Here are a few highlights from the state spending plan:

  • Lawmakers provided $28 million in bridge funding for the state college system.
  • There’s also about $102 million in federal money for business grants, marketing and additional unemployment benefits.
  • In the plan, there is another $22 million for hazard pay and another $53 million for PPE and ventilation in schools.

Though this year’s budget is balanced, it’s next year that has the governor and the Legislature concerned.

Our general fund may face up to a $115 million shortfall because of the loss of Medicaid dollars and the use of one-time federal money.

The Legislature is also taking action on other bills.

Lawmakers are sending several bills to the governor’s desk, including an updated use-of-force policy and Act 250 reform.

The landmark land use law revision originally contained changes to accommodate development in the 21st century.

Gov. Phil Scott says he has concerns with how pared down the land use law’s reform has become, especially since so many organizations were on board with the changes.

“It’s unfortunate because we had a lot of different entities that put a lot of work into this over these last two years. I think it’s essential as we move forward to grow this economy that we update Act 250,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

As of right now, though, the governor says he hasn’t made any decisions as to whether he will veto any of these bills.

We’re still waiting for action on a few key bills, as well, including cannabis.

The Legislature also delivered a bill to the governor’s desk creating a tax-and-regulate market for cannabis but it’s unclear when he’ll act on it.

