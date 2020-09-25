Advertisement

Vt. fugitives charged in St. Albans boat launch stabbing

Malachi Buswell and Alexis Lesage face charges in a September 2020 stabbing in St. Albans.
Malachi Buswell and Alexis Lesage face charges in a September 2020 stabbing in St. Albans.(Free to use)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
St.Albans, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested two people for an assault at a St. Albans boat launch earlier this month.

On September 13 around 1 a.m, police say a man in the driver’s seat of a car was stabbed in the left side of the chest and the left arm at the boat launch on Hathaway Point Road.

The victim and his two passengers say a man and woman attacked them. They say the woman forced the driver’s door open and started yelling at the victim in the driver’s seat. That’s when the man stabbed and pointed a gun at him. Police say the woman reached into the car and removed the keys from the ignition. One of the passengers tried to stop her, and the woman tried to bite her arm.

Now, police say 22-year-old Alexis Lesage of Colchester and 36-year-old Malachi Buswell of Burlington are responsible for the stabbing. South Burlington Police say Buswell also fired a gun at a home on Swift Street on September 11. No one was hurt in that incident.

Buswell is facing attempted 2nd-degree murder and two counts of simple assault by menace. Legage is facing 2nd-degree murder and two counts of simple assault.

Both Buswell and Lesage are currently in custody in DeKalb County, Indiana after being found at a convenience store in a stolen car. We’re told Buswell had a gun on him that matches ballistic evidence found at the South Burlington crime scene.

Another car, reported stolen from South Burlington, was found burned in Fort Wayne.

Buswell has had prior run-ins with the law. He was arrested in 2018 after making threats against the Vt. Department of Corrections, Probation and Parole office in Burlington and the Department for Children and Families office in Williston related to an earlier child custody issue.

