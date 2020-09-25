Vt. State Police issues apology over Facebook post
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are issuing a rare apology over a Facebook post.
It’s two troopers in front of a sign from a barracks with the caption “They can’t hurt you now Because the night belongs to us.”
It’s a lyric from a Patti Smith song and VSP says its intention was to highlight their work.
You can read the full apology below.
