Vt. State Police issues apology over Facebook post

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are issuing a rare apology over a Facebook post.

It’s two troopers in front of a sign from a barracks with the caption “They can’t hurt you now Because the night belongs to us.”

It’s a lyric from a Patti Smith song and VSP says its intention was to highlight their work.

You can read the full apology below.

We need to apologize. Last night, we posted an image with a caption that quoted a Patti Smith song lyric that we... Posted by Vermont State Police on Thursday, September 24, 2020

