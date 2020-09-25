What you need to know about International Observe the Moon Night

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday night is International Observe the Moon Night.

Did you know the dark areas on the moon are cooled lava? And the coldest measured surface in our solar system is on the moon. Some places on the moon are colder than the surface of Pluto!

We have great images of the moon thanks to NASA’s lunar reconnaissance orbiter which just passed its 50,000th orbit around the moon and has taken more than 2.9 million images.

We actually know the shape of the solid surface of the moon better than the shape of the solid surface of the Earth. And we’re still learning about it. NASA just opened several previously unopened samples from Apollo.

NASA Scientist Kelsey Young joined our Cat Viglienzoni to talk all about it. Watch the video for the interview.

Click here for more on International Observe the Moon Night.

