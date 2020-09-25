Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve got a nice stretch of weather ahead for the upcoming weekend. Skies will remain mostly clear on Friday night and into the day on Saturday. Temperatures will be warming up as well with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A weak system will bring in a few clouds to our southern sections by late on Saturday afternoon and pass through the region on Saturday night. After a few morning clouds on Sunday, we’ll return to mostly sunny skies with temperatures back in the upper 70s.

Our weather turns a bit more unsettled by early next week. Clouds will thicken up on Monday with showers developing. The best chance for more widespread rain will be on Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. We’ll see lingering showers on Wednesday with temperatures turning cooler.

We’ll get some sunshine back for the end of the week, but temperatures will be cooler. Highs by Friday and Saturday of next week will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Partly sunny for today, with perhaps an isolated shower.

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dave Busch
An isolated shower is possible today. The first weekend of fall will feel like summer, with highs reaching the low 80s by Sunday. It turns unsettled next week, but that's good news because we need rain.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Sharon Meyer
Summer weather ahead with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and low 80s this weekend!

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: 10 hours ago
Dave has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Thursday Weathercast

Updated: 22 hours ago
Your Thursday evening outlook

Latest News

Forecast

Afternoon Weather Webcast

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:56 PM EDT
Sharon has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Another quiet day today, except for an isolated shower or two.

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:28 AM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
A weak backdoor cold front may touch off an isolated shower or two today and Friday, otherwise it's going to be partly sunny with highs in the 70s. The first weekend of fall will feel like summer, with highs reaching the low 80s. Showers are likely early next week, which is good news for the drought and brush fire risk.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT
Dave has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Wednesday Weathercast

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT
Your Wednesday evening outlook

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:34 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
Get ready to enjoy a rerun of summer weather!

Forecast

A bit more in the way of clouds today, but also warmer temperatures.

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
The first few days of fall will have a warmup. By the weekend, we'll have highs in the 70s (near 80 in spots Saturday). Early next week looks more active with showers expected, and we can certainly use the rain.