BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve got a nice stretch of weather ahead for the upcoming weekend. Skies will remain mostly clear on Friday night and into the day on Saturday. Temperatures will be warming up as well with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A weak system will bring in a few clouds to our southern sections by late on Saturday afternoon and pass through the region on Saturday night. After a few morning clouds on Sunday, we’ll return to mostly sunny skies with temperatures back in the upper 70s.

Our weather turns a bit more unsettled by early next week. Clouds will thicken up on Monday with showers developing. The best chance for more widespread rain will be on Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. We’ll see lingering showers on Wednesday with temperatures turning cooler.

We’ll get some sunshine back for the end of the week, but temperatures will be cooler. Highs by Friday and Saturday of next week will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

