DUI crash in Putney with child in car

PUTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) -

Police are investigating a DUI crash involving a child.

A Rutland man is recovering from his injuries after he allegedly crashed his car while driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle. This happened Friday night just before 4. State police said they responded to a single vehicle crash on I-91 in Putney.

Nicholas Miller, 28, had hit a tree, with another passenger and a juvenile in the car. All were taking to the hospital, but Miller had to be flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock for his injuries. Police believe that Miller may have been under the influence of narcotics, but are continuing to investigate the situation.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.