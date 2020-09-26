How you can get your fill of fair food and help a good cause

JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Did you miss out on fair food this summer? You can get your fill in Johnson this weekend.

The Fair Food Fest features everything from cotton candy to pigs in a blanket to fried Oreos and bloomin' onions.

Proceeds benefit Jenna’s Promise and the North Central Vermont Recovery Center. But organizers say the event is much more than a fundraiser.

“It’s kind of secondary almost, the idea is to promote all the good things in Lamoille County where we can help people that need our help right now, and there’s lots of them,” said Greg Tatro of Jenna’s Promise.

As of Saturday evening, they had sold more than 1,200 tickets.

The Fair Food Fest continues Sunday at the Lamoille County Field Days in Johnson. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.