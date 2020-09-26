Advertisement

Isham Family Farm introducing brand new fall festival

Pumpkins are the name of the game this weekend at Isham Family Farm in Williston, as they gear up for their first annual Fall Festival.
By Elissa Borden
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Pumpkins are the name of the game this weekend at Isham Family Farm in Williston, as they gear up for their first annual Fall Festival.

5th generation farmer Mike Isham came up with the idea, not only as a way to boost his sales, but also to get families out of the house.

“Due to COVID-19, we’re not doing all the pre-schools and kindergartens this year, I always grow a lot of pumpkins, I do a lot of field trips. So I needed a way to come up with moving all of these pumpkins," says Isham.

They’ve been running a farmers market on Tuesdays in the summer, and have invited the vendors back for more fun on the farm.

Some of the other attractions include a corn maze, live music, even a pumpkin graveyard.

“Well, my wife and I, we’ve always had pumpkins that were no good. We threw them in a pile and just told people it was kind of like a pumpkin graveyard. So this year we kind of went overboard and made up a little fence around it, put some pumpkins in here and it’s just something fun to do. Our target audience is kids, we enjoy kids coming to the farm,” says Isham.

The event opens Saturday and runs from noon to 5 pm for the next 5 weeks, on both Saturday and Sunday.

We’re told people feeling safe while enjoying the farm is a priority.

Masks and social distancing are required, and Farmer Mike says they will also have a one way flow going.

