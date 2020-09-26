Plattsburgh YMCA sees membership increase

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh YMCA says they are seeing an uptick in members with the Plattsburgh City Recreation Center and the CVPH Wellness Center closed.

The city announced mid-September that it was looking for a third party to open and run the rec center, but it would still be city-owned.

At the beginning of September, the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital announced that it’s Wellness and Fitness Center will remain closed.

The YMCA is within a few miles of both facilities and is offering all its services.

The facility says most of the members come form the wellness center to use the YMCA pool.

“People always come back to the Y, it’s more than just the machines you see behind me, it’s about the community,” CEO for the Plattsburgh YMCA Justine Ihne said. “It’s about people of all ages coming together in one area and its about health and wellness. It’s truly about connections that people have on why people come back to the Y.”

With more people becoming members of the YMCA, they are looking to expand. Ihne says they’re in talks with the city and the hospital to see what kind of opportunities are available but the main solution is to fill all the wellness needs.

