Rock climber dies after 55-foot fall in New Hampshire

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUMNEY, N.H. (AP) - A man died Friday after falling from the Rumney Rocks climbing area in the White Mountain National Forest, according to the state’s Fish and Game Department.

The man was climbing with a partner and had started to come down from a route when his equipment malfunctioned, dropping him 55 feet to the ground.

Emergency crews were called to the area and tried to help the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fish and Game Department did not immediately release the man’s name.

