The first weekend of fall will feel more like summer.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It may be fall on the calendar, but summer will be hanging on this weekend and even into early next week. Today will feature mostly sunny skies, with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Sunday will be even warmer, with some spots in the low 80s. It will be breezy, however, with gusts over 25 mph.

We’ll have a change in the weather pattern next week, but it’s a bit of good news for the drought. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday. It will still be warm and even humid, with highs near 80 degrees. Showers are expected Tuesday, and a more steady rain is looking more likely overnight and into Wednesday. Another round of showers will move in Thursday, and a few showers are expected Friday. Temperatures will cool back into the 60s later in the week.

