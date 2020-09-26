Advertisement

Vt. man arrested after firing gun when police arrived

Trevor Alden
Trevor Alden(Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Woodbury man who police say fired a gun multiple times in front of them is in jail.

Vermont State Police say troopers responded to a family fight in Woodbury on Friday where witnesses accused Trevor Alden, 28, of assault.

When troopers confronted Alden at his home later that night, they say he walked outside and fired a semi-automatic-style rifle four or five times.

Police say they were able to de-escalate the situation and take Alden into custody.

No one was injured.

Alden faces multiple charges including reckless endangerment, assault on law enforcement and aggravated assault. He’s being held without bail in St. Albans.

