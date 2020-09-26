What to do Saturday, September 26th

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

It’s time now to take a look at what to do on this Saturday.

Do you want to go to the fair from the comfort of your couch?

Well now you can. Today is Vermont Day, and to celebrate there is a virtual fair. The Agency of Agriculture & Department of Tourism is celebrating by hosting a Virtual festival in place of the typical fall fair held at the Big E building. Through the virtual building website you can access 24 of Vermont’s local businesses, and shop from food and beverages, to arts and crafts. There will even be gifts and apparel to choose from.

All of these items can be delivered right to your home. There are special promotional deals just for this fair. If you want to take part in this virtual fair click here.

The Strand Center for the Arts in Plattsburgh New York is hosting a Pop-Up event.

Saturday from 10am-3pm there will be a free Pop-Up Art Exhibit at the Strand Center Main Gallery. It can be found at 23 Brinkerhoff Street in Plattsburgh, New York.

And that brings us to our next event, an Outdoor Art market.

Art Works is hosting a safe-socially distanced-outdoor market. It’s happening from 10am-3pm and can be found at the Riverfront Park on Route 86, also known as Riverstreet.

This give the community and artists a chance to come together, but to do so safely, and while being outdoors.

That wraps up what we have for you to do this Saturday.

