Advertisement

What to do Saturday, September 26th

By Kayla Martin
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

It’s time now to take a look at what to do on this Saturday.

Do you want to go to the fair from the comfort of your couch?

Well now you can. Today is Vermont Day, and to celebrate there is a virtual fair. The Agency of Agriculture & Department of Tourism is celebrating by hosting a Virtual festival in place of the typical fall fair held at the Big E building. Through the virtual building website you can access 24 of Vermont’s local businesses, and shop from food and beverages, to arts and crafts. There will even be gifts and apparel to choose from.

All of these items can be delivered right to your home. There are special promotional deals just for this fair. If you want to take part in this virtual fair click here.

The Strand Center for the Arts in Plattsburgh New York is hosting a Pop-Up event.

Saturday from 10am-3pm there will be a free Pop-Up Art Exhibit at the Strand Center Main Gallery. It can be found at 23 Brinkerhoff Street in Plattsburgh, New York.

And that brings us to our next event, an Outdoor Art market.

Art Works is hosting a safe-socially distanced-outdoor market. It’s happening from 10am-3pm and can be found at the Riverfront Park on Route 86, also known as Riverstreet.

This give the community and artists a chance to come together, but to do so safely, and while being outdoors.

That wraps up what we have for you to do this Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Isham Family Farm introducing brand new fall festival

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Elissa Borden
Pumpkins are the name of the game this weekend at Isham Family Farm in Williston, as they gear up for their first annual Fall Festival.

News

DUI crash in Putney with child in car

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
DUI crash in Putney with child in car

News

Sen. Shaheen: More work to be done to streamline PPP forgiveness loans

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
Senator Jeanne Shaheen says more work needs to be done to streamline the forgiveness process for PPP loans.

News

Plattsburgh YMCA sees membership increase

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
The Plattsburgh YMCA says they are seeing an uptick in members with the Plattsburgh City Recreation Center and the CVPH Wellness Center closed.

Latest News

News

Businesses enjoy one more Friday night of warm weather

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
People were out and about enjoying the nightlife in Burlington. Max Akey, a worker at the Akes' Place bar on Church Street, says they’ve been able to keep up business with the eleven PM curfew thanks to additional outdoor seating.

News

Businesses enjoy one more Friday night of warm weather

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Fall foliage tour kicks off in the North Country

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sharon Meyer
The leaves outside are changing. That means our Sharon Meyer is starting her annual fall foliage tour. She kicked things off Friday in Keeseville, New York.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

AP

Jury gets case of NH white supremacist accused of rape threat

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The jury has begun deliberating in the federal case of a self-proclaimed white nationalist accused of threatening to rape the wife of a man who was part of a racist group that he felt was harassing him.

News

Stuck in Vermont: Bus driver who goes the extra mile

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Eva Sollberger
She's got 10 kids and 15 grandchildren but she still has room in her heart for all her students. Meet the bus driver who always goes the extra mile in this "Stuck in Vermont."