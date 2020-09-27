Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for Maryland child

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday for 9-month-old Brady Eliza Sellers.
An Amber Alert was issued Sunday for 9-month-old Brady Eliza Sellers.(Source: Missingkids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – An Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning for a 9-month-old Maryland girl.

Brady Eliza Sellers is believed to be with 35-year-old Keith Randall Kyle. The two were last seen in Grantsville, Maryland.

Brady is described as having brown hair and hazel eyes, and should only be wearing a diaper.

Kyle should be driving a blue Mazda with the Maryland tag 9ED0360.

Authorities warn not to take action, but to call #77 or 911 if they are seen.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson endorses Biden and Harris

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Gray News Staff
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is backing former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris in his first public presidential endorsement.

National

Some Breonna Taylor protesters out past curfew, fires set

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
People in the crowd also chanted “No justice, no peace” as cars honked along a busy downtown artery in this Kentucky city that has seen more than 120 days of demonstrations over the death of the 26-year-old Black woman in a police raid gone wrong.

National

Blanket pulled out of 12-foot python’s mouth

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KSNV Staff
Veterinarians saved a Nevada woman’s pet python after it swallowed a blanket.

News

Looking Ahead: Week of September 30th

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Looking Ahead: Week of September 30th

Latest News

News

What to do Sunday, September 27th

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kayla Martin
What to do Sunday, September 27th

News

Looking Ahead: Week of September 30th

Updated: 3 hours ago
Looking Ahead: Week of September 30th

News

Airbnb names St. Johnsbury one of the most hospitable cities in the US

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elissa Borden
According to a recent study from Airbnb, Saint J is one of the top 10 US cities with the highest percentage of 5 star ratings.

News

What to do Sunday, September 27th

Updated: 3 hours ago
What to do Sunday, September 27th

National

Late night protest in Portland, Oregon, declared unlawful

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Law enforcement declared an unlawful assembly late Saturday, forcing protesters from downtown Portland, Oregon, and making several arrests, just hours after demonstrations earlier in the day ended without many reports of violence.

National

Black Lives Matter group holds counter-protest near right-wing rally in Portland

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Protesters say they are relying on strength in numbers to show that hate is not welcome in the Oregon city.