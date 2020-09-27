Advertisement

Dartmouth-Hitchcock opens donor milk depot, dispensary

Dartmouth-Hitchcock has opened a donor milk depot and dispensary at its Women’s Health Resource Center in Lebanon.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock has opened a donor milk depot and dispensary at its Women’s Health Resource Center in Lebanon.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - Dartmouth-Hitchcock has opened a donor milk depot and dispensary at its Women’s Health Resource Center in Lebanon. The health system has partnered with Mothers' Milk Bank Northeast to offer a location where women with excess milk can donate it to babies in need after registering and being screened. Families of infants with prescriptions for pasteurized human donor milk can pick up the milk to take home. Babies can get donor milk at 11 New Hampshire hospitals, but once they leave the hospital, families must travel to a dispensary or arrange for shipping from a milk bank.

