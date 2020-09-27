Advertisement

Looking Ahead: Week of September 30th

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Time now to look ahead to see what you may want to keep on your radar this week. There are a handful of important deadlines on the horizon.

Looking ahead to Wednesday is the preparedness training for Vermont’s Community-based Organizations. FEMA has created a new course to teach local organizations how to prepare in the event of a disaster. The webinar’s goals are to help organizations identify risks, learn essential preparedness actions, and locate available resources to execute preparedness actions.

This course will take place online, on Wednesday from 10am to 11:30 am. Here is the link to register for this course.

Looking ahead to this Thursday is the Agriculture and Working Lands Assistance Application deadline.

The purpose of VCAAP funds is to stabilize agricultural businesses and organizations from the hardships caused by the pandemic. examples of need are lost revenue and expenses related to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The deadline for this assistance program is October 1st by 8 am.

Looking ahead again to this Thursday but also this Friday is the annual Energy Action Network Summit. The Global Warming Solutions Act has recently passed in Vermont, requiring the state to make good on our emissions reduction commitments of Vermont’s 90% renewable by 2050 total energy promise.

This network event will be discussing cost-effective, and equitable ways of reducing fossil fuels and greenhouse gas pollution. It will take place virtually over two partial-day sessions, from 9am to 3:30pm on Thursday, October 1st and from 9 to 12:30pm on Friday October, 2nd. The first day will be open to all attendees. If you are interested in this discussion you can join by following this link.

That wraps up what we have on our radar for this upcoming week.

