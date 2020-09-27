Nursing homes to take over virus testing program for staff

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Nursing homes in New Hampshire will be in charge of testing their staff for the coronavirus starting next month. The state Department of Health and Human Services has been operating a surveillance testing program in long term care facilities, but in mid-October will start transitioning that to individual facilities. Commissioner Lori Shibinette says the state is recommending facilities test all staff during the same week once a month, and then every other week test 10% of staff chosen at random. The state will reimburse them at $100 per test.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.