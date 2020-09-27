Advertisement

Nursing homes to take over virus testing program for staff

Nursing homes in New Hampshire will be in charge of testing their staff for the coronavirus starting next month.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Nursing homes in New Hampshire will be in charge of testing their staff for the coronavirus starting next month. The state Department of Health and Human Services has been operating a surveillance testing program in long term care facilities, but in mid-October will start transitioning that to individual facilities. Commissioner Lori Shibinette says the state is recommending facilities test all staff during the same week once a month, and then every other week test 10% of staff chosen at random. The state will reimburse them at $100 per test. 

