St. Johnsbury man in critical condition after crash

LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - One man is in critical condition after a two-car crash in Lyndon.

Police say Jaden Wiley, 18, of Coventry was turning onto Calendar Brook Saturday afternoon when he crossed the center line and hit a truck. A passenger riding in that truck, Edward Paquin, 35, of St. Johnsbury, was seriously injured and is being treated at Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital. Police are still investigating that crash.

