Advertisement

Summer weather continues Monday, then some needed rain in the forecast.

By Dave Busch
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first weekend of fall definitely felt more like summer, with highs well into the 70s both Saturday and Sunday, and a few spots in the low 80s. Monday will continue the streak of summer temperatures, and it will even be a bit humid. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible during the day.

We finally have some needed rain on the way during the week. Showers are likely Tuesday, especially by afternoon. A more steady, soaking rain is expected late Tuesday night into midday Wednesday, which will taper to showers during the afternoon. An inch or more of rain is possible, which will put a welcomed dent in the drought. Another round of showers is expected Thursday, then just a few lingering showers Friday. Highs will cool into the 60s.

By next weekend we’ll be into the month of October. It will be feeling more like fall then, with partly sunny skies and highs in the 50s...but great for gazing at that vivid fall foliage.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Summer weather continues today, though it will be rather breezy.

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dave Busch
Summer-like temperatures will continue into Monday, with highs around 80 degrees. Some needed rain will arrive for midweek, especially Tuesday night into midday Wednesday. This is good news for the drought and brush fire risk.

Forecast

More summer-like temperatures on the way

Updated: 18 hours ago
The latest forecast from the WCAX Weather Team

Forecast

More summer-like temperatures on the way.

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Dave Busch
Summer-like weather will continue for a few more days. We'll finally get some much needed rain during the week, especially Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Forecast

The first weekend of fall will feel more like summer.

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
Summer-like weather will dominate the first weekend of fall, with highs near 80 degrees. Sunday will be breezy. Some needed rain is on the way next week, especially Tuesday night and Wednesday. Temperatures will cool back down into the 60s toward the end of the week.

Latest News

Forecast

Friday Weathercast

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT
Your Friday evening outlook

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT
|
By Dan Dowling
A warm and sunny start to the first weekend of Autumn.

Forecast

Partly sunny for today, with perhaps an isolated shower.

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:02 AM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
An isolated shower is possible today. The first weekend of fall will feel like summer, with highs reaching the low 80s by Sunday. It turns unsettled next week, but that's good news because we need rain.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:56 AM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
Summer weather ahead with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and low 80s this weekend!

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:55 AM EDT
Dave has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Thursday Weathercast

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT
Your Thursday evening outlook