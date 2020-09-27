Summer weather continues Monday, then some needed rain in the forecast.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first weekend of fall definitely felt more like summer, with highs well into the 70s both Saturday and Sunday, and a few spots in the low 80s. Monday will continue the streak of summer temperatures, and it will even be a bit humid. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible during the day.

We finally have some needed rain on the way during the week. Showers are likely Tuesday, especially by afternoon. A more steady, soaking rain is expected late Tuesday night into midday Wednesday, which will taper to showers during the afternoon. An inch or more of rain is possible, which will put a welcomed dent in the drought. Another round of showers is expected Thursday, then just a few lingering showers Friday. Highs will cool into the 60s.

By next weekend we’ll be into the month of October. It will be feeling more like fall then, with partly sunny skies and highs in the 50s...but great for gazing at that vivid fall foliage.

