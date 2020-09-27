Summer weather continues today, though it will be rather breezy.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The summer-like temperatures continue today, with highs in the low 80s. It will be a bit breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, and a few gusts to 30 mph. Tonight will actually be a bit muggy, with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday, with continued warm temperatures.

A welcomed change is on the way for midweek, as far as needed rain is concerned. Showers are likely Tuesday, then a soaking rain is expected Tuesday night into midday Wednesday. An inch or more of rain is not out of the question, which would put a small dent in the drought. Showers will linger Wednesday afternoon, Thursday and Friday.

Next weekend will start off with a quiet, fall-like day for Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.