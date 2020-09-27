Advertisement

Summer weather continues today, though it will be rather breezy.

By Dave Busch
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The summer-like temperatures continue today, with highs in the low 80s. It will be a bit breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, and a few gusts to 30 mph. Tonight will actually be a bit muggy, with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday, with continued warm temperatures.

A welcomed change is on the way for midweek, as far as needed rain is concerned. Showers are likely Tuesday, then a soaking rain is expected Tuesday night into midday Wednesday. An inch or more of rain is not out of the question, which would put a small dent in the drought. Showers will linger Wednesday afternoon, Thursday and Friday.

Next weekend will start off with a quiet, fall-like day for Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s.

By Dave Busch
Summer-like weather will continue for a few more days. We'll finally get some much needed rain during the week, especially Tuesday night and Wednesday.

By Dave Busch
Summer-like weather will dominate the first weekend of fall, with highs near 80 degrees. Sunday will be breezy. Some needed rain is on the way next week, especially Tuesday night and Wednesday. Temperatures will cool back down into the 60s toward the end of the week.

By Dan Dowling
A warm and sunny start to the first weekend of Autumn.

By Dave Busch
An isolated shower is possible today. The first weekend of fall will feel like summer, with highs reaching the low 80s by Sunday. It turns unsettled next week, but that's good news because we need rain.

By Sharon Meyer
Summer weather ahead with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and low 80s this weekend!

