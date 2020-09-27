What to do Sunday, September 27th

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

It’s time now to take a look at what to do on this Sunday.

The Champlain Valley Walk to end Alzheimer’s is still on. It will just look a bit different this year. Walkers are encourage to participate either as individuals, families, or small teams. Participants can walk on sidewalks, tracks, or trails across the Shelburne area.

“Walk day” also known as opening day will still have their traditional opening ceremonies, but with a new twist. This year the ceremony can be watched via mobile devices instead of in-person. There are also new features on the organization’s app such as updates on fundraising goals, step counts, and much more.

Registration can be done online with this link.

And in New Hampshire the Capital Arts festival is also staying alive.

The league of New Hampshire Craftsmen will continue to host the festival in-person, and are taking safety precautions to keep everyone safe. There will be live performance, fair food, delicious treats, fine arts & crafts, and even live demonstrations.

This will all take place outside of the league headquarters on 49 South Main Street, in Concord New Hampshire, from 10 am to four this evening.

This weekend if you are 17 years of age or younger you can practice your hunting skills.

It is Vermont’s youth waterfowl hunting weekend. This time is meant to help young hunters get the quality training and experience they need. If you are in the appropriate age category you can hunt ducks and geese in the Lake Champlain and Interior Vermont waterfowls hunting zones. If you are 15-years-of-age or younger you can hunt the Connecticut river zones.

All hunters need to have an unarmed adult with them, and they must also hold a Vermont hunting license. Hunters sixteen and seventeen-years of age must have state and federal duck stamps. This information is provided by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. “All youth hunters must also register with the Harvest Information Program (HIP) in each state that they hunt. This can be done on Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s website or by calling toll-free 1-877-306-7091. The adult may not hunt waterfowl or carry a firearm while accompanying the youth when the youth is hunting waterfowl.” For details on bag limits or youth hunting in general you can visit the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department website.

That wraps up what we have for you to do on this Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.