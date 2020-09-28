3 ways New Yorkers can vote in 2020 elections

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - There are just over 35 days left until Election Day, and New Yorkers have options when it comes to casting their ballots.

There are three ways to vote in the upcoming election. This is the first time early voting is an option in a presidential election in New York. That begins October 24th, nine days prior to the general election. Voters can go in person and they can request to vote by mail. All those options have the Board of Elections in Clinton County very busy.

“We are not this busy usually until the middle or end of October,” said Mary Dyer, the board’s Democratic chair.

“Every day has been Election Day for us pretty much,” added Greg Campbell, the board’s GOP chair.

On Monday, the Board of Elections crew worked to put out 700 ballot requests by lunchtime. This year’s requests have already doubled and surpassed the record number of requests from 2016. “There is over six thousand -- that’s not counting the people who will call,” said Dyer.

So, how do you vote by mail in New York if you want too? It all starts with a New York absentee ballot application. You will not be sent one unless you ask for one, no matter your party affiliation. When filling out the form, in the “one” section, you’ll want to check ‘temporary illness or physical disability.’ That’s what allows you to vote via mail because of COVID. When you are done, send the form to the Board of Elections. They will send you an addressed envelope when you ask for your application, then they will send you your ballot.

Dyer says to get it in the mail as soon as possible, “It goes to Albany, and then it comes back, and when the voters get their ballot, vote them and send them back. Don’t sit on them for a week.”

“Mail-in voting is going to be very important,” said Harvey Schantz, a political science professor at SUNY Plattsburgh, “It’s going to increase voter turnout and it also will delay the official results by a week.”

Schantz says this year, voters should think of it more as election season, not Election Day. State officials say ballots sent in early cannot be opened before November third. In-person and early voting will be tallied on election night.

“I think the delay leads to uncertainty and anxiety,” Schantz said.

Back at the Board of Elections, every letter sent and received is checked by a member of both parties to keep the entire process bipartisan. “Each side is looking to see if ballots are not signed properly and may be discarded,” Schantz said.

The Clinton County Board of Elections is asking that you get your requests in the mail by October 27th. You can call their office at (518) 565-4740, visit them in-person at Government Center or you can print it here.

If you are not registered to vote at all, you have until October 9th to do that.

