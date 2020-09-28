Advertisement

ATF, Vermont police offer $15K to solve Stowe arson fires

South Main Street fire in 2019
South Main Street fire in 2019(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOWE, Vt. (AP) - A series of arson fires in the town of Stowe is prompting the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Vermont police to offer a $15,000 reward for help leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

The ATF says there have been more than a dozen fires in Stowe that were intentionally set since 2016, including four since June. The most recent fire was at Stowe Cablevision. While no injuries have been reported the fires have caused more than $4 million in property damage.

The combined reward comes from ATF, the Stowe Police Department and the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program. 

Related Stories:

Police investigate suspicious fires in Stowe

Picking up the pieces after Stowe fires

Fire rips through Stowe strip mall

Multiple Stowe businesses damaged by suspicious fires

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Expansion planned for the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The pandemic isn’t slowing down progress at the Fairbanks Museum and planetarium in St. Johnsbury. In fact, the museum is embarking on its first expansion project in 125 years.

News

Are Vt. tourist destinations noticing a difference due to the pandemic?

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
Are popular tourist destinations noticing a difference due to the pandemic? Scott Fleishman checked in with leaf peeper-dependent business Cold Hollow Cider in Waterbury.

News

MiVT: PRIME Shades

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Elissa Borden
When it comes to durable, customizable sunglasses, University of Vermont and Champlain College grads Jake, Dillon, and Sam have it down to a science.

News

Vermont zuke in the running for world record

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
One Vermonter is receiving world recognition for his gardening skills after growing a record-breaking zucchini. So how did he do it? Our Ike Bendavid went digging for answers.

Latest News

News

Rutland police chief contract renewed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Chief Brian Kilcullen's contract with Rutland City Police has been renewed for another five years.

News

NY man charged with DWI after crashing into horse and buggy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A New York man faces drunk driving charges after plowing into the back of a horse and buggy in Franklin County, sending two people to the hospital.

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

News

Survey finds many of Vt. COVID refugees short-timers

Updated: 3 hours ago
A new survey of people who moved to Vermont to “shelter in place” during the pandemic shows fewer than half plan to stay.

News

Vermont man charged with attacking police during Portland protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
A White River Junction man is facing federal charges in Portland, Oregon for allegedly charging at police officers with a shield during a protest.

News

Survey finds many of Vt. COVID refugees short-timers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A new survey of people who moved to Vermont to “shelter in place” during the pandemic shows fewer than half plan to stay.