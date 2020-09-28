ATF, Vermont police offer $15K to solve Stowe arson fires

STOWE, Vt. (AP) - A series of arson fires in the town of Stowe is prompting the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Vermont police to offer a $15,000 reward for help leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

The ATF says there have been more than a dozen fires in Stowe that were intentionally set since 2016, including four since June. The most recent fire was at Stowe Cablevision. While no injuries have been reported the fires have caused more than $4 million in property damage.

The combined reward comes from ATF, the Stowe Police Department and the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program.

