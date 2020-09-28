Advertisement

Bust of Rotary founder to be unveiled in Rutland

Bust of Paul Harris, the founder of Rotary International will be the seventh in the series of downtown carvings,
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - A bust of the founder of Rotary International is going to be unveiled in the Vermont city of Rutland.

The bust of Paul Harris will be the seventh in the series of downtown carvings. It will be unveiled Oct. 6 on the west side of Merchants Row.

The Rotary website says Harris was born in Wisconsin but moved to the Vermont town of Wallingford when he was 3. He later practiced law in Chicago.

There are a number of notable pieces of art located throughout Rutland.

