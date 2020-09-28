Busy New Hampshire hiking trails prompts warning

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Hikers in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are being urged to be prepared when they venture onto the state’s trails.

Two people have died on trails in the state recently: one at Rumney Rocks, the other at Arethusa Falls. In some locations trail parking areas are being overwhelmed with vehicles.

Lt. Adam Cheney of New Hampshire Fish and Game says the hikers are arriving as the state’s deer and hunting seasons get underway. He says calls for help from hikers are on the increase. He says hikers should be in good physical shape and they should be prepared.

